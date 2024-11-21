Karnataka's Nandini Milk Forays Into Amul's Territory In North India, Plans To Double Turnover

Nandini has hit the retail shelves in Delhi, marking the Karnataka home-grown dairy brand's foray into the north Indian market currently dominated by Amul and Mother Dairy.

The brand expects to double its turnover to Rs 45,000 crore over the next five years, relying on its brand reputation in south India and leveraging its extensive supply chain.

The brand, owned by the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd., was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Delhi on Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with other Union ministers like Pralhad Joshi and HD Kumaraswamy were also expected to participate but none of them turned up.

Nandini's foray into Amul's territory comes just a year after a political slugfest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. That spat was triggered by news of Amul, the Gujarat-based dairy giant, planning to enter the Karnataka market.

"We will beat them with our quality milk," Karnataka Milk Federation Managing Director M K Jagadish said in response to a question on what gives them the confidence to compete with Amul and Mother Dairy. "We procure 95 lakh litres of milk daily, and even after supplying all our existing markets, we have a surplus of 30–35 lakh litres of milk per day, and hence, it makes sense for us to enter a new market," he said.