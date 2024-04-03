NALCO Posts Record Cast Metal Production At 4.63 Lakh Metric Tonne In FY24

NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra said, 'Major milestones have been achieved by the company by way of backward integration and securitisation of raw materials and energy in the past four years on account of the dedication and hard work of the employees and cooperation received from various stakeholders.' The company's alumina refinery has produced 21,24,000 metric tonne of alumina hydrate, while the captive power plant generated a gross 7,193.62 million units of power during the year.