Mysuru-Based Rangsons Aerospace Inks 5-Year Contract With Boeing

This marks Boeing’s first collaboration of this nature with an Indian supplier.

18 Jan 2024, 06:22 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Boeing 737 plane. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Boeing 737 plane. (Source: Company website)

Mysuru-based Rangsons Aerospace said on Thursday it has signed a five year contract with Boeing to supply tubes and ducts for aerospace systems.

This marks Boeing’s first collaboration of this nature with an Indian supplier, the company said in a statement.

'This strategic alliance not only underscores Rangsons Aerospace's commitment to delivering high-quality, advanced solutions but also fortifies its global presence, extending from India to the United States and Israel,' it added.

Rangsons Aerospace CEO, Pavan Ranga, said: 'This contract marks a significant milestone for Rangsons Aerospace and the Indian aerospace industry. We are honoured to partner with Boeing, a global aviation leader, and contribute towards advancing aviation technology in India.'

