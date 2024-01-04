Myntra Revenue Jumps 25%, Loss Widens To Rs 780 Crore In 2022–23

Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra's revenue from operations grew 25% to Rs 4,375.3 crore in the last financial year.

The Walmart-backed firm's loss, however, widened to Rs 782.4 crore from Rs 597 crore in fiscal 2023, according to filings sourced from PrivateCircle Research. Myntra's accumulated loss has now grown to Rs 5,869.4 crore.

Its expenses increased to Rs 5,290 crore in 2022–23 from Rs 4,207 crore in fiscal 2022, largely on higher employee-benefit expenses and the cost of raw materials.