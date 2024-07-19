Muthoot Microfin Cuts Interest Rates After Asset Quality Improves

Muthoot Microfin Ltd. announced a reduction in its interest rates by 35 basis points. This marks the second interest rate cut by the company in 2024, following a previous reduction of 55 bps in January.

With this adjustment, Muthoot Microfin's effective lending rate will decrease from 23.65% to 23.30%.

The decision to lower interest rates is part of Muthoot Microfin's strategic initiative to enhance the accessibility and affordability of financial services for its customers.

In addition to adjusting interest rates, the non-bank financial company reported robust financial performance indicators. As of March 2024, the company's assets under management grew to Rs 12,193 crore from Rs 9,804 crore in March 2023, demonstrating significant growth.