Muthoot FinCorp To Raise Up To Rs 360 Crore Through NCDs

"Muthoot FinCorp Limited has announced XVI Tranche IV series of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise an amount aggregating to Rs 360 crore which is within the shelf limit of Rs 1,100 crore. The tranche IV issuance amounts to Rs 100 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 260 crore aggregating up to Rs 360 crore ('Tranche IV Issue')," Muthoot FinCorp said in a statement.