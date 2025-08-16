Muthoot Finance Expects 15% Loan Growth in FY26, Driven By Strong Demand, Favourable Regulations

Muthoot Finance Ltd. expects robust loan growth of around 15%, driven by strong demand for gold loans, the company’s Managing Director, George Alexander Muthoot, said on Aug. 14. He revealed that factors such as tighter unsecured credit availability, rising gold prices and favourable regulatory changes have supported the company’s recent growth trajectory.

While maintaining FY26 guidance at 15% loan growth, the top executive noted that Muthoot Finance has consistently exceeded guidance. Speaking to NDTV Profit, he said, “Over the last five, six years, we have always guided the market in the first two quarters at 15%. We usually make a change only after the second quarter. Last year, we guided for 15%, and we did 40%. Prior to that, we again guided 15%; we reported 25% growth. So, we always overdone what we have guided. At this point, I wouldn't want to change the guidance, but I'm pretty sure we should be doing much better.”

On the company’s strong results for Q1FY26, Muthoot attributed the development to three key factors: rising demand for gold loans, higher gold prices enhancing borrowing capacity and recent RBI regulations. He explained that the tightening of unsecured credit by banks and NBFCs has pushed people towards gold loans, which is contributing to the company’s growth.

“The regulator has been cautioning all banks and NBFCs to reduce unsecured lending and even credit card loans. As a result, the availability of funding has been low over the past two to three quarters. Consequently, people have increasingly turned to gold loans and are now showing interest in leveraging their ornaments to access credit,” he said.