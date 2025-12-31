Musk’s xAI Buys Building to Expand ‘Colossus’ Data Center

“xAI has bought a third building called MACROHARDRR,” Musk posted Tuesday afternoon. “Will take @xAI training compute to almost 2GW.” A gigawatt is enough to provide electricity for about 750,000 US homes.

Musk has publicly discussed plans to build the world’s largest data center for AI training, and posted earlier this year that Colossus 2 will eventually have 550,000 chips from Nvidia Corp., which would cost tens of billions of dollars.

XAI has been fundraising aggressively in 2025 to finance its ambitious projects. The company was in talks to raise $20 billion in debt and equity earlier this year, in part to buy Nvidia processors for Colossus 2, Bloomberg News reported.

The company didn’t respond to a request for comment on the Information’s report.