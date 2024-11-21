Musk-Trump Alliance Has Gulf Wealth Funds Eyeing More US Deals

Many of these entities have previously also worked with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. His Affinity Partners drew $2 billion from the PIF, as well as investments from sovereign funds in Qatar and the UAE, Bloomberg News has reported.

“President Trump’s reputation as a businessman who loves dealmaking presents an easier case for regional enthusiasm,” said Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. “The Trump brand is a familiar one across the Gulf. Trump’s business profile aligns nicely with the business-first foreign policy approaches adopted by most Gulf governments over recent years.”

Oil-rich Gulf countries — together wielding about $4 trillion in sovereign wealth — have sought to bolster their expertise in technology and become global hubs for AI in order to cut their reliance on revenue from crude. Some of those ambitions have been hampered by regulatory pressure from the Biden administration, which has been concerned that sensitive US technology could reach China as Middle Eastern nations build closer ties with the Asian country.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has reviewed several multibillion dollar deals from the Gulf on national security concerns, Bloomberg News reported last year. Against that backdrop, Abu Dhabi AI firm G42 has pared back its presence in China and pushed into key Western markets. The firm, which Sheikh Tahnoon oversees as chairman, has been at the forefront of the UAE’s push into AI and has businesses spanning everything from cloud computing to driverless cars. Microsoft Corp. invested $1.5 billion in G42 this April.

A UAE official said that Emirati investments in the US exceed $1 trillion and both countries have committed to deeper collaboration in areas like tech and AI.

Meanwhile, last October, the Commerce Department added much of the Middle East to chip export restrictions that originally focused on China and a handful of other foreign adversaries. That’s meant companies like Nvidia Corp. have needed a special US government license to ship cutting-edge semiconductors to countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

To be sure, Trump has yet to name many key advisors and his policies will become clearer only in time. He’s shown himself to be unpredictable when making decisions, according to people familiar with the matter, who also said Gulf states could be disappointed if they end up having disagreements with the new president over the Iran-Israel conflict.

The president-elect may also be reluctant to allow a loosening of restrictions on the most sensitive areas like chips, given his aggressive stance on China. Some executives and bankers, meanwhile, noted that the dealmaking environment for Middle Eastern funds was improving even before the elections.