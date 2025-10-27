Business NewsBusinessMusk May Leave If $1 Trillion Pay Plan Gets Rejected, Tesla Chair Warns
Musk May Leave If $1 Trillion Pay Plan Gets Rejected, Tesla Chair Warns

Musk had, according to reports, 'hijacked' the Tesla earnings call last week to push for the massive pay hike.

27 Oct 2025, 09:51 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Image: Elon Musk/X)</p></div>
(Image: Elon Musk/X)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Billionaire Elon Musk may leave Tesla if the proposal to raise his pay to $1 trillion fails to receive shareholders' nod, the electric vehicle major's Chair Robyn Denholm said, according to news agency Reuters.

The report cited a letter from Denholm to the company shareholders, warning them of this outcome. This letter was sent out ahead of the annual board meeting on Nov. 6.

The company's board has faced widespread scrutiny for allegedly not acting in accordance with the shareholder's interests.

