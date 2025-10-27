Musk May Leave If $1 Trillion Pay Plan Gets Rejected, Tesla Chair Warns

Billionaire Elon Musk may leave Tesla if the proposal to raise his pay to $1 trillion fails to receive shareholders' nod, the electric vehicle major's Chair Robyn Denholm said, according to news agency Reuters.

The report cited a letter from Denholm to the company shareholders, warning them of this outcome. This letter was sent out ahead of the annual board meeting on Nov. 6.

The company's board has faced widespread scrutiny for allegedly not acting in accordance with the shareholder's interests.