Musk Hijacks Tesla Earnings Call To Vouch for $1 Trillion Pay Plan

“There needs to be enough voting control to give a strong influence, but not not so much that I can’t be fired if I go insane,” Musk said, interrupting his chief financial officer as the more than hour-long call wrapped up.

It was classic Musk: a fiery end to what had otherwise been a ho-hum earnings call largely devoted to Tesla’s artificial intelligence, humanoid robot and self-driving initiatives. Shareholders will vote on the pay package at Tesla’s Nov. 6 annual meeting in Austin.

Tesla shares dropped 3.9% at the start of premarket trading Thursday in New York. The stock is up almost 9% for the year, trailing the 14% advance by the S&P 500 Index.