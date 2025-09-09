Murdochs’ Settlement Leaves Lachlan Atop Family Media Empire

Rupert Murdoch and his children settled litigation over a trust that controls two influential public companies, ensuring that Fox News keeps its conservative slant and favored son Lachlan Murdoch remains in charge of the globe-spanning media empire.

Under the agreement announced Monday, three of Murdoch’s children — Prudence, Elisabeth and James — will cease to be beneficiaries of the trust that controls Fox Corp. and News Corp. Instead, they’ll get $1.1 billion each, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The settlement is a big victory for Murdoch, 94, and his eldest son, assuring the empire that includes the Wall Street Journal, HarperCollins book publishing and the Fox broadcast network will stay under Lachlan’s control, possibly for decades to come.

The legal battle began in 2023, when Rupert first sought to change the family trust and put Lachlan, 54, in charge. His estate planning previously established that his four eldest children would take control of the trust upon his death, with each getting one vote. That set up a scenario where the three who no longer work at the companies could oust Lachlan.

The change caught James, Elisabeth and Prudence by surprise, and they joined forces to challenge their father’s action in a Nevada probate court, where the trust was filed. Initially, the court ruled that Murdoch could amend the document if he was acting in good faith.