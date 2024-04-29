Mumbai Vs Bengaluru: It Pays Better To Own A Property In India's Silicon Valley

Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley, continues to lead the country with the highest rental yield as demand for rental housing in major cities skyrocketed, raising average rental values and yields—property investors' annual return on investment.

The rental yield of Bengaluru stood at 4.45% in the first quarter of 2024, followed by Mumbai, according to data from the Anarock Group. However, in Mumbai, rents were higher than those in the IT hub. That compares with 3.6% before the Covid-19 outbreak in 2019, marking a 24% growth during the period.

Mumbai followed with a rental yield of 4.15% in Q1 2024, up from 3.5% in 2019—a 19% increase. Gurugram ranked third with a rental yield of 4.1% in the last quarter, compared to 3.5% in 2019.

Robust demand following the pandemic fueled this yield surge, resulting in a steady increase in rental values in key areas of the city following the call for IT companies to return to work.