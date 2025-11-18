Mumbai CNG Crisis: Mahanagar Gas Says 40% Supply Hit From Pipeline Damage — Margin Guidance Stays Unchanged

After a major gas pipeline was damaged supply of CNG was disrupted in Mumbai, affecting thousands of autorickshaws, taxis, and other CNG-run vehicles. Mahanagar Gas Ltd. has clarified that the recent gas supply disruption in the region will be normalised by Tuesday afternoon.

While MGL was able to offset part of the shortfall through alternative supply sources, it still witnessed a 40% volume loss for one day. The company, which supplies around 4 mmscmd of gas in these regions, said nearly 50% of this comes from the station that was affected.

Ashu Shinghal, MD Mahanagar Gas in an interview with NDTV Profit emphasised that this was a one-off event and confirmed that the overall impact for the quarter would be “negligible”.