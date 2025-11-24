Mumbai Climate Week Partners With NSE To Drive India’s Green Innovation

The inaugural Mumbai Climate Week is set to launch the Climate Innovation Challenge, a multi-stage program to scale climate solutions across India and the Global South, with the National Stock Exchange of India joining as the Innovation Challenge Partner.

This collaboration links India’s financial infrastructure with the nation's climate entrepreneurship ecosystem, focusing on solutions that drive mitigation, adaptation, and resilience. The initiative represents a crucial step in bringing deployable, market-ready action.

The Climate Innovation Challenge is calling a diverse pool of innovators, including startups, students, researchers, NGOs, and entrepreneurs from across India and participating nations, to test and refine high-impact ideas. The multi-stage initiative will culminate in a live showcase at the Mumbai Climate Week 2026, scheduled from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

According to Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of the NSE, achieving the Net Zero by 2070 vision will necessitate over $10 trillion in climate finance up until that year. As a market infrastructure institution, the NSE is enabling this transition through market-driven instruments, including Monthly Electricity Futures, Green Equity Pathway, and upcoming Carbon Market products.

The program is structured to move promising concepts beyond the ideation stage. Participants will benefit from capacity-building sessions, technical mentoring, and structured jury evaluations. Crucially, the program includes an "Investor Speed-Seeding Forum" on the final day of MCW, facilitating direct, one-on-one engagement with capital providers.

Finalists will also gain substantial visibility at the MCW Solutions Exhibition Arena, opening space for pilots, partnerships, and Memorandums of Understanding with industry leaders, funders, and policymakers.

Lead by the non-profit Project Mumbai in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC, MCW is structured as a citizen-led movement.