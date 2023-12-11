Mumbai Airport Passenger Traffic Highest Ever In November

The Adani Group-operated Mumbai International Airport recorded its highest-ever monthly passenger traffic in November.

An impressive 4.46 million passengers travelled through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a growth of 13% year-on-year, while also posting a 109% recovery in passenger traffic as compared with the pre-pandemic levels of November 2018, it said in a statement.

The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on Nov. 25, with 1.67 lakh passengers travelling through CSMIA. On Nov. 11, it achieved its highest-ever single-day air traffic movement with a total of 1,032 ATMs.

IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara remained as the top airlines with the highest market share in the domestic sector; while in the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates maintained their leading positions in terms of market share, the statement said.

Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations for CSMIA in November; while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices.