Mumbai Airport Passenger Traffic Highest Ever In December

The Mumbai international airport recorded its highest-ever monthly passenger traffic in December.

As many as 4.88 million passengers travelled through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a growth of 13% year-on-year. It posted a 112% recovery in passenger traffic as compared with the pre-pandemic levels of December 2018, according to a statement on Thursday.

The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was on Dec. 16, with 1.65 lakh passengers. A total of 28,462 air traffic movements, with 7,287 international ATMs and 21,175 on domestic routes was observed in the month, the Adani Group-operated airport said.

IndiGo, Air India and Vistara were leading in the domestic as well as the international routes. Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa were the top three domestic destinations from the CSMIA in December; while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices, it said.