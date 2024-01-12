Mukesh Ambani Re-Joins $100 Billion Club As Stock Surges

With a fortune spanning oil refining to supermarkets, Ambani is an outlier among the world’s richest, who predominantly made their fortunes in tech. His rise up the wealth rankings has been steadier than the roller-coaster ride of his compatriot Gautam Adani, India’s former richest person. Adani lost more wealth than anyone else in 2023 after a withering short-seller attack and now sits two spots behind Ambani on the index.