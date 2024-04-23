MUFG Said To Weigh Sweeter HDB Financial Offer As It Eyes Say In Strategy

HDFC, India’s biggest lender, owns a 95% stake in HDBF and has been seeking ways to sell part of it, including a possible initial public offering. At an earnings briefing Saturday, HDFC Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said HDBF needs to list by September 2025. He didn’t comment on the MUFG talks, beyond saying any decision would be a financial one and all opportunities were being explored.