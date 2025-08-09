MTAR Technologies Banks On 'Strong Order Book' To Achieve 21% Ebitda Margin In FY26

Precision engineering firm MTAR Technologies is expecting an Ebitda margin of 21% in FY26, according to its Managing Director (MD) Parvat Srinivas Reddy. This will be achieved with the help of a strong order book.

“By the end of the year, we will look at about 21% Ebitda margins with plus or minus 100 basis points. We are right on track with that. The approximate order book by end of the year should be close to about Rs 1,500 to 2,000 crore,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

The company is targeting 25% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in FY26 and 30% YoY thereafter. “25% growth for this year. But moving forward, we'll move to about 30% year-on-year basis,” the MD added.