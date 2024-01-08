MSCI Rejig In February: Mamaearth, Ireda, Cello World Could See Inclusion In SmallCap Index

MSCI Inc. will announce the list of companies for its index rejig in February.

India currently commands a 17.1% share in the MSCI EM Index. Due to the country's current momentum and outperformance as compared with other emerging markets, Nuvama projects that the index representation could cross 20% by mid-2024.

"Eligibility criteria for newly listed securities are checked based on the data for a three-month period instead of a six-month period," IDBI Capital said in a note.

"The stock to be added should meet the impact cost criteria, and its free-float market capitalisation should be 1.5 times the free-float market capitalisation of the smallest constituent in Nifty 50," it said.