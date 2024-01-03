MRF To Acquire Up To 27% Stake In First Energy

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMRF To Acquire Up To 27% Stake In First Energy
The tyre manufacturer entered into a power purchase agreement with First Energy for wind power

03 Jan 2024, 07:30 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>MRF tyre store. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
MRF Ltd. will be acquiring up to 27.2% of the paid-up equity of First Energy 8 Pvt. for approximately Rs 35.9 crore in order to enhance its source of renewable power supply.

The tyre manufacturer entered into a power purchase agreement with First Energy for wind power, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The time period for completion of the acquisition via cash consideration is Jan. 31, it said.

First Energy is involved in developing and operating renewable energy-based power plants in India.

Shares of MRF closed 0.44% higher at Rs 1,30,543.60 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.75% fall in the benchmark Sensex.

