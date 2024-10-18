Mphasis Finds Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions Affecting Dealmaking Pace

Mphasis Ltd. is witnessing a general improvement in its business, but the conversion of deals into commitments is slower than anticipated due to external factors, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Nitin Rakesh.

Speaking to NDTV Profit after announcing the second quarter financial results on Thursday, he highlighted that there has been an uptick in the volumes of small deals and those with immediate conversions.

“Conversions from sold deals to revenues have definitely picked up. That’s why we have seen an uptick in revenue, especially with BFS (banking and financial services space) coming through, which is mostly executing the deals that were sold in the previous quarters. So in general, there is an improvement, but conversion into actual commitment of deals is a little bit slower than we would like it to be,” he said.

In the second quarter of the current financial year, Mphasis’ revenue rose 3.3% to Rs 3,536 crore, against Rs 3,422 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. It reported a net profit of Rs 423 crore in Q2, up from Rs 391.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Analyst' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg had projected a net profit of Rs 416 crore.