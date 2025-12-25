India Entered Semiconductor Industry A Bit Late, But Will Soon Start Exporting: Amit Shah

Addressing the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' here, he said, "We have made a strong entry into the semiconductor industry, although a bit late. In no time, we will not only become self-reliant in the semiconductor sector but will also start exporting it."

On the occasion, Shah inaugurated as well as performed the groundbreaking ceremony of industrial projects of Rs 2 lakh crore on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.