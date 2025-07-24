'Moving Faster Than Schedule': IRFC CMD On Rs 30,000-Crore Loan Disbursement Target In FY26

State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is moving beyond its traditional role of financing Indian Railways, adopting a broader “whole-of-government” strategy. This strategic shift is expected to enable the public sector undertaking disburse around Rs 30,000 crore and sanction assets worth Rs 60,000 crore in FY26, according to its Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Kumar Dubey.

“I stand by my guidance that I gave at the beginning of the financial year that we will be disbursing around Rs 30,000 crore this year and my sanction of assets will be around Rs 60,000 crore. Perhaps we are moving a little faster than the target we had given,” he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

The company’s order book currently stands around Rs 25,000 crore. The orders are primarily from “clients in the railway ecosystem other than Indian Railways," according to the CMD.

Since March, the company has expanded its lending to government entities with direct or indirect linkages to Indian Railways. After its Q4FY25 results, the railway sector financier had announced diversification into allied high-margin segments like Metro rail to accelerate growth.