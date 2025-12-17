Move Over IT: Global Capability Centres Emerge As The Real Job Growth Engine In India

Global Capability Centres (GCC) have emerged as a key job growth engine in India, outperforming IT hiring rates by at least four times, the Economic Times reported, citing data from Teamlease.

Latest data shows GCCs have been expanding headcount by 18-27% year-on-year, which is significantly higher than the IT headcount growth of 4-6%.

This is indicative of the kind of growth GCCs have witnessed in India, especially at a time when more and more global brands are setting up bases in India.

Overall, GCCs employ nearly 2 million people in India right now, up from 1.2 million in 2022. The industry has created over 3 lakh new jobs annually.

To put things into perspective, the IT sector employed as many as 5.5 million people in 2022. Fast forward to 2025, that number stands at around 5.6 million. This amounts to 25,000-40,000 jobs added annually.