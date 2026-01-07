Most Indians Consider Gold Jewellery As Core Wealth Asset: Deloitte
It added that consumers aged 45 and above display a stronger inclination towards investment-led purchases.
As many as 86% of Indian consumers consider gold and jewellery as a preferred instrument for wealth creation, said a Deloitte India report on Wednesday. It said that jewellery's role in consumer portfolios is expanding beyond wealth preservation.
'86% of Indian consumers now consider gold and jewellery a preferred instrument for wealth creation, underscoring the category's enduring asset role, nearly matching market-linked products such as mutual funds and stocks (87%),' it said.
'India's jewellery market is at an inflection point where consumption is no longer defined only by tradition or price, but by a convergence of wealth creation, self-expression and everyday relevance,' Praveen Govindu, Partner, Deloitte India, said.
Further, the report said that Indian jewellery retailers operate at EBITDA margins of 5–10%, compared with about 12% for global peers, leading to capital lock-in and margin pressure.