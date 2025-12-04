More Than Half Of IndiGo Flyers Unhappy With Flight Punctuality, Staff Behaviour: Survey

Amid the recent IndiGo flight cancellations and delays, a survey has revealed growing dissatisfaction among passengers. According to a nationwide survey by LocalCircles, covering over 15,000 airline passengers across 301 districts, 54% of respondents reported issues with flight punctuality in the past 12 months, while an equal percentage flagged concerns over staff attitude and courteousness.

Another 45% cited poor information transparency. This comes as hundreds of Indigo flights have been cancelled in the last week as India’s largest airline by market share faces a severe crew shortage following new pilot and crew rostering rules under the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations that came into effect from November 1.