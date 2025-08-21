'Moral Policing' Dressed Up As Policy: Anupam Mittal Takes Dig At Gaming Bill

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has criticised the bill banning the operation, facilitation and advertisement of online games, describing it as "moral policing dressed up as policy".

"We banned gutka, but have people stopped chewing? India also just banned real-money gaming," Mittal wrote on LinkedIn.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed in the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote, a day after it was approved by the Lok Sabha. The legislation seeks to make online money gaming punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Mittal highlighted the possible economic and employment impact of the ban, saying that the real-money gaming sector contributed around Rs 27,000 crore in GST annually, generated over Rs 10,000 crore in advertising revenue, and provided livelihoods for thousands involved in games of skill.

"Fair concerns, but do we ban alcohol because some become alcoholics?" he questioned. "Do we ban stock trading because some blow up their savings?"

Mittal warned that bans often have unintended consequences. He said that such measures typically result in government revenue losses, reduced protection for users, and the growth of black-market platforms, which in India are reportedly worth around Rs 8.3 lakh crore.

In the short term, he said, the move feels like “we shot ourselves in the foot,” though he acknowledged that it could eventually allow legitimate gaming and esports to grow.

“Right now, it looks like moral policing dressed up as policy. Hope we’re not trying to out-ban China," Mittal concluded.