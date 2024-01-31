Moody's Affirms UltraTech Cement's 'Baa3' Ratings, Outlook Stable

Moody's Investors Service Inc. has affirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s 'Baa3' issuer rating as well as its 'Baa3' senior unsecured rating on Wednesday, citing a solid balance sheet and substantially strong credit metrics.

The ratings agency also maintained the 'stable' outlook of the Aditya Birla Group's flagship company, according to a release.

The cement manufacturer's credit profile is robust, considering its extensive and successful operating history, Moody's said. "This is indicated by a gross debt/Ebitda ratio below 1 time and substantial cash flow generation to finance its significant investments."

"The affirmation reflects UltraTech's solid balance sheet and substantially strong credit metrics for its 'Baa3' ratings," Kaustubh Chaubal, senior vice president at Moody's, said.