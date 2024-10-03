Moody's Affirms Baa3 Deposit Rating Of SBI

Moody's Ratings has affirmed the Baa3 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of the State Bank of India, which is the country's largest state-run lender.

"SBI's deposit ratings are on par with the Government of India's Baa3 sovereign rating," the ratings agency said in a note dated Oct. 2.

Moody's has also affirmed SBI's baseline credit assessment and adjusted BCA to "ba1." The outlook on SBI’s ratings remains stable, it added.

The bank benefits from financial flexibility "because of its ability to raise capital by selling stakes in its listed subsidiaries if required." Funding and liquidity are SBI's key credit strengths, supported by its dominant domestic franchise and strong government links, the note stated.