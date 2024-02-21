Moody's Affirms Axis Bank Deposit Rating Citing Opportunity To Strengthen Market Position

The bank's diversified loan portfolio and above-industry average profitability will support internal capital generation and its strong solvency. In addition, Axis' strong retail franchise, access to low-cost deposits and sufficient holdings of liquid government securities will support its funding and liquidity, it said. Moody's expects the bank's asset quality to remain broadly stable as India's economic momentum continues to be robust. Indian corporates' improving profitability and deleveraged balance sheets are supporting stable asset quality.