Mohit Rajani To Take Over As Chief Product Officer For Meesho

E-commerce platform Fashnear Technologies Pvt Ltd. (known as Meesho) on Monday named Mohit Rajani as the Chief Product Officer.

Rajani, who took charge with immediate effect, will lead Meesho's product organisation, overseeing the product management, design, and analytics teams, according to a release.

He is talking over from Kirti Varun Avasarala, who stepped down in January 2024.

A product and technology expert, Mohit joins Meesho with a track record of building high-impact products at tech companies such as Meta, Google and Carta.

"Mohit's leadership will be instrumental in driving product innovation, enhancing customer experience and building a world-class product organisation as we continue to scale our platform," Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said.

Prior to joining Meesho, Rajani held significant leadership roles at several global technology leaders.

At Meta, he led the messenger's monetisation initiative, scaling it into a multi-billion-dollar business from the ground up.

Before that, he was part of the core team at Instagram that launched ads and business products, expanding the platform to over one million advertisers.

Most recently, at Carta, Mohit handled diverse product portfolio and spearheaded initiatives, including international expansion and new generative AI-enabled products.

Rajani said Meesho's mission to democratise internet commerce resonates deeply with his own passion for creating meaningful products.

"I am excited to work with Meesho's talented team to build innovative solutions that empower millions of Indians," he said.

Rajani holds an Masters In Business Management from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.