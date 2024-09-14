Modi Hails Easing Of Export Norms On Rice, Onions And Duty Hike On Edible Oils

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised recent reforms in agricultural export policies, emphasising that easing export restrictions on basmati rice and onions, along with raising import duties on certain edible oils, will enhance farmers' incomes and generate rural employment.

Modi shared a post on his X profile, stating, "We are leaving no stone unturned in the interest of our farmer brothers and sisters who work day and night for the food security of the country."

"Whether it is reducing the export duty on onions or increasing the import duty on edible oils, many such decisions are going to greatly benefit our food producers. While these will increase their income, employment opportunities will also increase in rural areas," the post further said.

On Friday, the government eliminated the $950 per tonne minimum export price for basmati rice and scrapped the $550 per tonne minimum export price on onions, as per official statements.

Additionally, the government increased the import duty on crude palm oil to 20% and refined sunflower oil to 32.5% on Saturday, aiming to support domestic oilseed farmers and processors.