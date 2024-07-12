"Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced plans to attract 25 lakh tourists to lighthouses across India over the next five years, aiming to transform the maritime landmarks into tourist destinations.After inspecting the Vizhinjam lighthouse and leading a stakeholders' meeting to enhance lighthouse tourism in India, Sonowal emphasised the substantial rise in tourist visits from 3,50,000 to 1.7 million, following the initiatives undertaken by the Modi government since 2014.'With 203 lighthouses nationwide, 75 have already been developed based on detailed surveys,' Sonowal stated, emphasising the comprehensive development of all remaining lighthouses to enhance their appeal to tourists.He underscored plans to elevate the Vizhinjam lighthouse, located near the popular tourist spot Kovalam, into a major attraction, integrating it with tourist inflows to Kovalam.The stakeholders' meeting, organised by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, focused on strategies to promote lighthouses as hubs of historical, cultural, and scenic significance.Discussions included collaborations among government bodies, tourism agencies, local communities, and private stakeholders to leverage the tourism potential of these iconic structures.Highlighting recent successes, including a new sound-and-light show at Vizhinjam, Sonowal emphasised the development of tourist-friendly facilities, particularly for elderly and disabled visitors.(With inputs from PTI)"