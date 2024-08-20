Moderating Auto Demand Has Helped Boost Inventory, Says Citi's Arvind Sharma

Moderating demand across the automotive sector has resulted in an increase in inventory and price cuts, according to Arvind Sharma, Director of India- Autos & Transportation at Citi India.

"As order backlog subsides, wholesale numbers tend to go down, hence retail dispatches have been better than wholesale, with the intent to correct inventory," he told NDTV Profit. He noted this might happen gradually over the next few months.

The industry is experiencing a slower incline compared to last year, with a projected 3% to 3.5% growth, he said. This slowdown is attributed to the subsiding order backlog and a shift in wholesale numbers.

In the landscape of four-wheelers, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. emerged top pick for Citi due to its robust performance and anticipated recovery in inventory levels. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s SUVs are highlighted with a note of caution. Conversely, tractors remain a positive segment, benefiting from stable demand.