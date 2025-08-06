Mobile Tariff Design Skewed In India; Rich Paying Less: Airtel MD

"The architecture of pricing in India is quite skewed. At the entry level itself or just above the entry level, you get so much data allowance, calling and messaging, that you really don't have any reason to upgrade. It's just an unfortunate situation where people who can afford to pay, the rich, are paying less and the poor, you know, we don't need to charge the poor anymore." Bharti Airtel Vice-Chairman and MD, Gopal Vittal said.