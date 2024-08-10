Mobile Phones Priced Rs 10,000-20,000 Dominate Indian Market: Infinix India CEO

Mobile phones priced in the range of Rs 10,000-20,000 dominate the country's smartphone industry, constituting over 40% of the total market size, according to Infinix India Chief Executive Officer Anish Kapoor.

Kapoor said the demand for 5G-enabled handset has increased in the recent past and devices priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 see higher demand as compared to those priced below Rs 10,000 that used to dominate the market earlier.