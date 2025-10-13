MobiKwik May Apply For NBFC License With RBI: Co-Founder Upasana Taku

Weeks after One Mobikwik Systems Ltd. approved an investment of Rs 10 crore into its non-banking financial business, the company said that it is considering applying for an NBFC license with the country's central bank.

"We incorporated a company, we put in the minimum required capital and we might be applying for an NBFC license," co-founder Upasana Taku told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

MobiKwik, in early October, announced an investment of Rs 9.99 crore in its subsidiary Mobikwik Financial Services Pvt. The main objective of the investment was to operate as an NBFC and enter leasing and hire purchase-deals for assets such as machinery, equipment, vehicles, ships, aircraft, factories, and real estate, the regulatory disclosure said.