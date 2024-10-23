MobiKwik Launches Instant Fixed Deposit Product With Up To 9.5% Returns

MobiKwik, a digital financial services platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of an Instant Fixed Deposit product on its mobile app, in partnership with financial services firms. The product aims to simplify the savings process for its users, MobiKwik said in a statement. MobiKwik Fixed Deposits allows users to start investing with as little as Rs 1,000 and earn up to 9.5% returns per annum without opening a new bank account, it said.