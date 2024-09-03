M&M's Classic Legends Launches Jawa 42 FJ 350 At Starting Price Of Rs 1.99 Lakh

Classic Legends, the motorcycling unit of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has launched the Jawa 42 FJ 350 at a starting price of Rs 1,99,142.

Powered by a 350 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, the Jawa 42 FJ 350 makes 29.1 BHP of power at the crank and send 29.5 NM of torque to the rear wheel. The motorcycle is suspended on telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking is taken care of by ABS-equipped Bybre calipers.

The motorcycle is available in five colourways at varying price points.