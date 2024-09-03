M&M's Classic Legends Launches Jawa 42 FJ 350 At Starting Price Of Rs 1.99 Lakh
The company plans to open 100 new Jawa Yezdi stores in the upcoming festive season.
Classic Legends, the motorcycling unit of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has launched the Jawa 42 FJ 350 at a starting price of Rs 1,99,142.
Powered by a 350 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, the Jawa 42 FJ 350 makes 29.1 BHP of power at the crank and send 29.5 NM of torque to the rear wheel. The motorcycle is suspended on telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking is taken care of by ABS-equipped Bybre calipers.
The motorcycle is available in five colourways at varying price points.
"The 2024 Jawa 42 embodies our design-led approach to motorcycle engineering," Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, "We've taken our time with this bike, pushing the boundaries of the 'price-performance' matrix... As pioneers of neo-classics in India, the 42 FJ is a testament to our challenger spirit and disruptive approach."
The FJ, an ode to Jawa's original founder František Janeček, adds a third motorcycle to the '42' line-up within the Jawa family. The company also retails the 'Jawa 42', as well as the 'Jawa 42 Bobber', as well as the Jawa Classic. The Yezdi line-up includes the 'Adventure', 'Scrambler' and 'Roadster' models.
The recently unveiled BSA Gold Star 650 joins this line-up as well in India.
All of these motorcycles and brands will rub shoulders at 100 new stores to be launched by the festive season, the company said.