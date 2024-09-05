MMRDA Appoints Contractors For Road Projects Worth Rs 12,500 Crore

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Thursday announced that it has appointed contractors for nine infrastructure projects worth Rs 12,500 crore in and around Mumbai, including the extension of the Eastern Freeway up to Thane.

The executive committee of the urban planning body, chaired by Chief Secretary Sujata Sainik, approved these projects "to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity", according to a release.

The MMRDA is responsible for urban planning, policy formulation, and project implementation across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which spans 6,328 square kilometres and includes nine municipal corporations.

The projects for which the contractors have been appointed include the Rs 2,727-crore Balkum-Gaimukh Thane Coastal Road that will run for 13.5 km, a creek bridge and a road from Kasarvadavali (Thane) to Kharbao (Bhiwandi) that will cover 3.93 km and come up at Rs 1,525.3 crore.

The 12.95-km-long extension of the elevated Eastern Freeway from Ghatkopar to Thane will cost Rs 2,727 crore, while Rs 1,981.2 crore will be spent to build an elevated road from NH-4 (Old) to Katai Naka, the release said.