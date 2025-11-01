Business NewsBusinessM&M October Sales: Total Sales Rises 26% To 1.2 Lakh Units
M&M October Sales: Total Sales Rises 26% To 1.2 Lakh Units

The automaker recorded its highest-ever sports-utility vehicle sales and total volume growth in October, Mahindra & Mahindra said in the exchange filing.

01 Nov 2025, 01:39 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Photo source: Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported that its total sales rose 26% on the year to 1.2 lakh units in October. In the preceding month, the automobile manufacturer reported a 16% on-the-year increase in its total sales.

Total sales growth during the festive months of September and October stands at 27.4%, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. recorded festive period sales growth on the back of split of season in two months in the current year, according to exchange filing.

Mahindra & Mahindra's sales of domestic passengers vehicles grew 31% on the year to 71,624 units during October. Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 14% to 31,741 units.

The automaker recorded its highest-ever sports-utility vehicle sales and total volume growth in October, Mahindra & Mahindra said in the exchange filing.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported that its total tractor sales advanced 13% to 73,660 units. Meanwhile, exports of tractors grew 41% to 1,589 units in October.

Exports of Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 15% on the year to 4,015 units during October.

Track live updates on October sales numbers here.

M&M October Auto Sales Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Total Tractor Sales At 73,660 Units Vs NDTV Profit Estimate Of 58,933 Units

  • Total PV Sales At 73,890 Units Vs NDTV Profit Estimate Of 58,833 Units

Source: Exchange Filing

Mahindra & Mahindra September Sales Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Domestic Utility Vehicle sales up 10% at 56,233 units

  • Domestic CV Sales up 18% at 26,728 units

  • Total Sales up 16% at 1 lakh units

  • Total Exports up 43% at 4,320 units

  • Total Tractor Sales up 49% at 66,111 units

  • Total PV Sales up 10% at 56,233 units

  • Tractor Sales At 66,111 units versus NDTV Profit Estimate Of 50,150 Units

  • Passenger Vehicle Sales At 56,233 Units versus NDTV Profit Estimate Of 56,400 Units

