M&M October Sales: Total Sales Rises 26% To 1.2 Lakh Units

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported that its total sales rose 26% on the year to 1.2 lakh units in October. In the preceding month, the automobile manufacturer reported a 16% on-the-year increase in its total sales.

Total sales growth during the festive months of September and October stands at 27.4%, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. recorded festive period sales growth on the back of split of season in two months in the current year, according to exchange filing.

Mahindra & Mahindra's sales of domestic passengers vehicles grew 31% on the year to 71,624 units during October. Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 14% to 31,741 units.

The automaker recorded its highest-ever sports-utility vehicle sales and total volume growth in October, Mahindra & Mahindra said in the exchange filing.