M&M October Sales: Total Sales Rises 26% To 1.2 Lakh Units
The automaker recorded its highest-ever sports-utility vehicle sales and total volume growth in October, Mahindra & Mahindra said in the exchange filing.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported that its total sales rose 26% on the year to 1.2 lakh units in October. In the preceding month, the automobile manufacturer reported a 16% on-the-year increase in its total sales.
Total sales growth during the festive months of September and October stands at 27.4%, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. recorded festive period sales growth on the back of split of season in two months in the current year, according to exchange filing.
Mahindra & Mahindra's sales of domestic passengers vehicles grew 31% on the year to 71,624 units during October. Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 14% to 31,741 units.
The automaker recorded its highest-ever sports-utility vehicle sales and total volume growth in October, Mahindra & Mahindra said in the exchange filing.
ALSO READ
M&M Financial Services Q2 Review: Jefferies Hikes Target Price Despite 'Modest' Growth Outlook
Mahindra & Mahindra reported that its total tractor sales advanced 13% to 73,660 units. Meanwhile, exports of tractors grew 41% to 1,589 units in October.
Exports of Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 15% on the year to 4,015 units during October.
M&M October Auto Sales Key Highlights (YoY)
Total Tractor Sales At 73,660 Units Vs NDTV Profit Estimate Of 58,933 Units
Total PV Sales At 73,890 Units Vs NDTV Profit Estimate Of 58,833 Units
Source: Exchange Filing
Mahindra & Mahindra September Sales Key Highlights (YoY)
Domestic Utility Vehicle sales up 10% at 56,233 units
Domestic CV Sales up 18% at 26,728 units
Total Sales up 16% at 1 lakh units
Total Exports up 43% at 4,320 units
Total Tractor Sales up 49% at 66,111 units
Total PV Sales up 10% at 56,233 units
Tractor Sales At 66,111 units versus NDTV Profit Estimate Of 50,150 Units
Passenger Vehicle Sales At 56,233 Units versus NDTV Profit Estimate Of 56,400 Units