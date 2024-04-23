M&M Finance Uncovers Rs 150 Crore Fraud, Delays Q4 Results

A fraud related to retail vehicle loans was discovered at Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s Northeast facility at the end of March 2024.

According to an exchange filing by the company, the estimated financial impact of this fraud is expected to be under Rs 150 crore.

The fraud involved forgery of KYC documents and resulted in the embezzlement of company funds. Investigations into the matter are currently at an advanced stage, the company said.

"Investigations are underway, and necessary corrective actions have been identified and are at various stages of implementation, including arrest of few persons involved," the company said.

In response to this development, the company said it has postponed its scheduled board meeting where discussions were planned on the company's fourth quarter results, dividend, and borrowing limit adjustments. The Q4 earnings were supposed to be announced on 23 April.