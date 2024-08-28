August Auto Sales: M&M, Bajaj Auto May Lead, Maruti Suzuki Likely To See Decline, Says Nuvama

The sales figures of leading automakers for the month of August may show a mixed trend, according to Nuvama. While the two-wheeler and tractor segments are likely to show growth, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles may see a dip in August 2024, according to the brokerage.

Mass-market original equipment manufacturers, including Honda Motor Co., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and TVS Motor Co. may perform well in August, the brokerage said in a note. On the other hand, Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors Ltd. is likely to witness a flat performance.

In the passenger vehicles segment, analysts are expecting a mixed bag. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will likely see growth but Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. may witness decline on a high base from the previous year due to the festive season (Onam) starting early in 2023.

Nuvama's top picks among OEMs include Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Escorts Kubota Ltd. “Over FY24–26E, we believe two-wheeler/tractor volumes would grow in high single digits vis-à-vis low-single digits for PV and CV,” it said.