Mizuho Courting India Elite Shows Japan Banks’ Global Ambition

Mizuho’s celebration with its biggest clients also underscores inroads made by Japan megabanks in the world’s most populous country as global banks look for alternatives to China. They’ve vaulted to become the country’s largest arrangers of offshore loans, tapping into the appetite of tycoons to grow their empire. When the Adani Group sought to tout its deep bank ties last year in its rebuttal against short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations, the Japanese lenders surfaced on the list as major backers in Asia.