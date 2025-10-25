'Misleading Narrative': Ex-LIC Chairman Slams Washington Post For Allegations Over Investment In Adani Group

Siddhartha Mohanty, the former chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has called Washington Post's allegations against the Corp. with regards to Adani Group, a "misleading narrative" on Saturday.

The Washington Post had alleged that LIC's investment decisions, particularly concerning the Adani Group, are influenced by external factors or were guided by a roadmap drafted by Indian officials.

Mohanty has not only refuted these claims, but also asked Washington Post to withdraw and remove the "unverified content" across platforms, via a post on social media platform 'X'.

"Some misleading narrative is created by Washington Post against LIC’s investment in Adani Group under instructions of the Govt. From my experience as ex-Chairman and CEO&MD I affirm that Govt never interferes directly or indirectly in any lnvestment decision of LIC", the post stated.