Amazon Sellers Say Misleading AI Product Reviews Threaten Sales

A Bloomberg review of dozens of review summaries revealed that the AI isn’t consistent when it analyzes customer comments and generates its blurbs. Some highlight critical feedback and others don’t. An eight-pack of mason jars had 4.5 stars based on more than 3,000 ratings. The AI-generated summary says: “However, some customers have reported issues with rusting lids.” Shoppers must click deeper into the product to see that just 16 customers complained about rust. Meanwhile, the write-up for a 4.7-star-rated backpack based on 21,315 ratings makes no mention of cheap straps even though more than 900 customers complained about that.