'Misinformation': Amul Issues Clarification After Video Of Masti Dahi Failing Quality Tests Goes Viral

Indian dairy giant Amul has issued a rebuttal to a video posted by YouTube creator Trustified, who had claimed that the product Masti Dahi fails several quality tests.

In a social media post, Amul has branded the content as misinformation while pointing out that Masti Dahi, as any other products, meets all quality standards and follows FSSAI procedures.

This comes after the video from Trustified had gone viral, with the YouTuber's testing showing 4.95g of protein (vs. 4g claimed) and 3.51g of fat (vs. 3.1g claimed) per 100g in the pouch variant.

The video claimed the pouch version had potentially poorer hygiene or handling compared to the cup version.

"Dahi is a live product with healthy bacteria and should be handled carefully as per the instructions on the pack. We are not sure how the sample was drawn and handled before testing," Amul said in a statement.