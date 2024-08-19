Mishra Dhatu Nigam Bags Rs 285 crore Order

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. received an order worth Rs 285 crore. With this order, the company's order position reaches Rs 2,098 crore as of Aug. 19, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Earlier, the metal producer recorded a 74% year-on-year fall in its net profit to Rs 5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to Rs 19 crore for the same period last year.

The company saw a 13% drop in revenue to Rs 163 crore for the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 188 crore for the same quarter the previous year.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—fell 45% year-on-year to Rs 23 crore. Ebitda margin narrowed to 14.1% from 22.3% over the same period last year.